Win 4 tickets to watch musical film ‘Journey to Bethlehem’

Sony Movies SA and IOL Lifestyle have five sets of four tickets to give away for ‘Journey to Bethlehem’. The musical film is directed by Adam Anders, making his feature-length directorial debut.

Written by Anders and Peter Barsocchini, the film stars Milo Manheim and Fiona Palomo as Joseph and Mary, with Antonio Banderas as King Herod. The storyline centres on a young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility while a young man is torn between love and honour. Then there is a jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown.

This live-action Christmas musical celebration for the entire family weaves classic Christmas melodies into new pop songs in a music-infused retelling of the timeless story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. According to the review from Variety: The whole project is a husband-wife collaboration for the Anderses, with ‘Glee’ partner Peer Åström along for the ride, and it would be unfair not to acknowledge the peppy pop appeal this trio deliver. “They’re clearly going for the clap-your-hands, stomp-your-feet spirit of ‘The Greatest Showman’, especially in catchy end-credits track ‘Brand New Life’ (the most Christmassy-sounding song here, with its ‘Celebrate!’ refrain).”

Movie Nation wrote: “Director and co-writer Adam Anders, a veteran composer who wrote songs for Ace of Base and the score for the musical ‘Rock of Ages,’ has made a lightweight faith-based film that’s Biblically loose and historically laughable. “But he serves up a diverse cast — Lecrae wears cornrows, gold lipstick and bright blue contact lenses to play Gabriel — some decent singers, actors who can handle comedy and El Jefe Banderas in a musical that borrows production number ideas from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and ‘Evita’ and that bit of Stoppard-esque business with the hilarious magi to give us a movie that even when it panders and stumbles and descends into self-seriousness, remains an adorably lighthearted take on Jesus: The Origin Story.” WIN! WIN! WIN!

