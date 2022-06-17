Win 5 x double tickets to watch ‘Elvis’ at Ster-Kinekor, V&A Waterfront

Cape Town moviegoers can now enjoy a new, state-of-the-art cinema experience at one of Cape Town’s most iconic landmarks. Ster-Kinekor is proud to announce the opening of one of their flagship sites at the V&A Waterfront.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Ster-Kinekor is running a thrilling opening promotion from June 16 - 30, 2022. For only R120, movie lovers will get a small drink and small popcorn, as well as a ticket to watch their movie of choice in any format: Kid’s Cinema, Cine Prestige, Cinema Nouveau, 2D or 3D. “We have waited a long time to get the V&A cinema opened, and we are excited that it is finally happening. We hope that the people of Cape Town are as excited as we are about movies returning to the iconic V&A Waterfront.

“The newly upgraded cinema is an exciting fusion of the Ster-Kinekor’s world-class entertainment experience and the modern, industrial aesthetic of the V&A Waterfront,” says Ster-Kinekor’s Acting CEO, Motheo Matsau. The new flagship cinema will provide guests with a variety of formats, including the first ever Kids’ Cinema to be opened in the Western Cape. Moviegoers can have a fun-filled family outing at the Kid’s Cinema, a distinctively luxurious cinema experience at Cine Prestige, enjoy art house titles at Cinema Nouveau, as well as 2D and 3D viewing experiences.

Pre-bookings for Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront can be made via the Ster-Kinekor app or online: sterkinekor.com.

