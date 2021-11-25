Win a 1-night stay in a luxury tent at Sibani Lodge

Sibani offers an incomparable way to re-connect with nature, get back to basics and escape the city noise, with the added benefit of being a mere 40-minute drive outside of Johannesburg. Bush breaks are no longer just reserved for weekend escapes with Sibani ‘s midweek specials and ease of access for all Joburger’s. Situated on the world heritage site of Mt Savannah, near the Cradle of Mankind, Sibani offers guests real value for money and the chance to get fully immersed in the South African bush experience, with a few added creature comforts of home in their carefully curated take on ‘glamping’ with the four fully equipped luxury tents.

The newest addition to the winning recipe is the KolKol wood-fired hot tubs, now as an added feature to each of the four tents. Cool off in style during the hot summer days. In winter your evening bath ritual gets a serious upgrade as you remain toasty and warm under a starlit sky. Tents come complete with luxury linen, a proper bed and mattress, working lights, hot showers, flushing loo’s and even a solar-powered phone charging station! Inclusive in your rate is a hearty breakfast, enjoyed at the Boma or in the privacy of your own tent patio. Ideal for those wanting to avoid people and other guests with plenty of outdoor space & Covid19 protocols top of mind.

Sibani offers wholesome set lunches and dinners which may be pre-booked at an additional fee. There isn’t a set menu, but guests are welcome to inquire about the meal of the day a few days prior to their arrival, there's also an alfresco picnic lunch option as a great family-friendly add-on. Safari drives are also on offer, with a morning drive inclusive of your stay. For those looking to spend as much time outdoors as possible, additional drives can be arranged at additional cost for the afternoon and will be accompanied by drinks and snacks, ensuring you’re spoilt with true Sibani & SA hospitality. The plentiful game on-site includes a variety of antelope and other non-‘Big 5’ wildlife including (a very friendly) giraffe, red hartebeest, kudu, impala, zebra as well as an impressive variety of birdlife, flora and fauna.

Those preferring to relax at the tents, can also enjoy an afternoon spent at the ‘boma’ area – doubling up as the central watering hole for all guests and offering the chance to come together, share a feast, as well as tales of the daily sightings, around the campfire and under a ceiling of stars. The luxury extends to on-site massage treatments, where you can pamper yourself, or create special memories with a couple’s treatment. Available to both overnight and day guests, where spa-rties, bachelorettes and all special event requests to make your stay even more memorable, are welcomed. Details of the prize:

1-night stay in a Luxury Tent, dinner, B&B plus safari drive at set time. Ts & Cs apply. Any extras will be for the guest's own account. The stay is subject to availability as block off dates apply for peak season, of course but the guest can liaise directly with Sibani’s reservations to book their dates. The lodge will need to be informed of dietary restrictions/preferences in advance and they may charge the guest, should they have dietary restrictions/preferences that result in Sibani having to purchase items that specifically cater to a certain guest’s needs.