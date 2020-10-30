Win a 2 night stay at Botha House, Umdoni Park
One lucky reader can win a two-night bed and breakfast stay for four people in two Botha House garden suites worth R10320. Included in the prize is a 4 ball with two golf carts.
You haven’t played KwaZulu-Natal coastal golf until you’ve toured Umdoni Park, a top 100 course.
Perched, like a hidden secret, within an indigenous forest and overlooking the Indian Ocean, it is a fantastic challenge for golfers of all levels.
The secret to the golf club’s enduring success is the warmth of its members and staff. Within minutes of arrival, you feel part of the place - which is just as well, ahead of the challenge that awaits.
Head into the convivial 19th hole for tales of adventure and what could have been, as the wind outside whips up and brings in the night.
The clubhouse restaurant has some excellent choices every day expect Monday, including a truly sumptuous fillet dish that would sit proudly at any reputable eatery.
Umdoni’s range of accommodations offerings suit every budget and party size.
There are rustic dwellings near the 12th green- the self-catering forest cottages which accommodate up to 20 people, well away from anyone else.
For those after a more genteel night’s rest, Botha House stands proudly above the ocean, the sound of the waves crashing on the Umdoni Point rocks below. Surrounded by rolling lawns, it has a certain country charm and appealing grandeur and it is a sublimely relaxing retreat.
