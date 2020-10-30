Win a 2 night stay at Botha House, Umdoni Park

One lucky reader can win a two-night bed and breakfast stay for four people in two Botha House garden suites worth R10320. Included in the prize is a 4 ball with two golf carts.

You haven’t played KwaZulu-Natal coastal golf until you’ve toured Umdoni Park, a top 100 course.

Perched, like a hidden secret, within an indigenous forest and overlooking the Indian Ocean, it is a fantastic challenge for golfers of all levels.

The secret to the golf club’s enduring success is the warmth of its members and staff. Within minutes of arrival, you feel part of the place - which is just as well, ahead of the challenge that awaits.

Head into the convivial 19th hole for tales of adventure and what could have been, as the wind outside whips up and brings in the night.