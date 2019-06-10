Jack Daniels Gentleman's Jack. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle in partnership with Jack Daniels is giving away five bottles of Jack Daniels Gentleman's Jack in celebration of Father's Day. Celebrate your gentleman the best way you know how, by raising a glass of something smooth this Father’s Day, with a personalised engraved bottle of Gentleman Jack. Inspired by the original gentleman distiller, Gentleman Jack undergoes a second charcoal mellowing to achieve extra smoothness making it the ideal gift for the man who raised you.

At Jack, we believe there’s more than one way to say thank you and we can offer different sips for different Father’s; in addition to Gentleman Jack, we have Old No.7 charcoal mellowed for smooth sippin’ and Single Barrel Select, hand selected to mature in the highest reaches of the barrel house. Independence, authenticity, integrity and loyalty – this is what Jack lived by and how we continue to make his whiskey, the best way we know how.

To all the gentlemen. Happy Father’s Day.

NB: To those who would like to buy a bottle of Gentleman Jack and get a personalized engraved message fit for a Gentleman on the bottle and a complimentary gift bag – it is available at participating retailers. Prices may vary from store to store.

