Win a bottle of Musgrave Copper brandy

Crafted to be the “Bourbon” of Brandy and in honour of her grandfather the adventurer and explorer, Maurice Boon Musgrave, founder Simone Musgrave partnered with South Africa’s largest brandy producers, Distell and Van Rhyns in 2018, to create two innovative, infused pot-still brandy blends - Musgrave Copper Vanilla and Musgrave Copper Black Honey.

A new genre that remixes the brandy category to play where cognac has feared to tread. Copper is luxurious, disruptive, infused and made to mix. It’s a flavour-infused brandy with subtle flavours and a distinctly African palate. Musgrave Copper is more aligned to the Cognac drinker than to a traditional Brandy drinker using the finest pot-still brandy with added excitement of flavour-infusion. It attracts a consumer who exists beyond the preconceptions of their gender, age or race; they seek out the new.