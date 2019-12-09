Win a bottle of Whitley Neill Gin









Whitley Neil Gin. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle in partnership with Whitley Neill Gin South Africa are giving 3 lucky readers an opportunity to each win a bottle of Whitley Neill Premium Handcrafted Gins this festive season.

Whitley Neill boasts a range of premium handcrafted gins of exceptional quality that is inspired by the vivid beauty and mystery of Africa and a never-ending drive for perfection. Whitley Neill – which is currently the No. 1 selling premium gin(s) in the United Kingdom – are all distilled in small batches by Johnny Neill, a direct descendant of Thomas Greenall and the last in a long line of distillers.

Whitley Neill brings together eight generations of gin crafting expertise which results in inimitable, award-winning gins that skilfully blends and balances rare African botanicals and unusual aromatics, all to create an enigmatic craft gin experience to savour.





Of the various award-winning Whitley Neill Gin variants, four are currently available locally. One of these, the ever popular protea and hibiscus variant is exclusive to South Africa. (This particular variant was recently awarded gold at the SA Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards and silver at the Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show 2019.)





The flavours of the latter Whitley Neill variant combine to bring distinctive floral notes to create a smooth gin with a unique and remarkable taste that reflects the majestic beauty of the two flowers.





The original or small batch variant is slightly softer than more traditional London dry gins and very smooth with rich juniper, citrus, pot pourri and notes of an array of exotic spices. It has a long finish with a subtle fade of herbs, cocoa and candied lemon peels whilst the nose is both citrusy sweet and peppery with distinctive floral undertones.





