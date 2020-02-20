Win a bridal treat package with Looking Good LCN









Win a bridal treat package with LCN. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving away five lucky brides a wedding day treat worth R1 400.

Each of the five brides would get the following for themselves, their maid of honour, mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom .

A spa day including a manicure, pedicure, massage and facials all to the value of R 850 and goodie bag to take home with nails worth R 550.





When it comes to wedding planning, no one deserves more pampering than the bride and her extra party.





Planning a wedding can take a lot of time and energy but here are five products from Looking Good LCN that can make it easy.

Tinting, Waxing, and Microblading





Eyebrows are the main feature that people notice on a bride. Many people think micro lading as a tattoo however it is not.





Microblading by Looking Good LCN is semi permanent and looks like a natural hair stroke done on your eyebrows. Whereas eyebrow tinting is the process of dying your brow hairs.





It doesn’t involve any hair removal, though it certainly can be combined with waxing, tweezing, and threading. So for a beautiful eyebrow look, one can do either of the above treatments to achieve a great look.





Soft Plasma facials





Many brides are concerned about how great their skin will be on their wedding day. However, with a soft plasma by Looking Good LCN, the soft therapy purports to rejuvenate the skin by injecting your own blood plasma under your dermis, to stimulate cell growth and collagen production.





This will give the bride that new look and young-looking skin. The treatment is none surgical and will just have a sting and some reddish reaction but all will be gone in a few hours. Thus this soft plasma is an option to look at for beautiful skin for a bride to be.





LCN Sculpted Nails and Hand Treatments





On your special day, everyone expects the bride's hands to be on point and a good option would be to get sculptured nails.





This is when a gel is applied over the entire natural nail and a piece of foil is used as support when shaping the white tip of the nail. Looking Good LCN will also do a nice hand treatment will aid in the completion of the look.





All the above are some of the bridal offerings that Looking Good LCN Plot 15 Tyger Valley, Graham Road/Lynwood Road Extention, Pretoria East contact them on: 010 593 3293.



