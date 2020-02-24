Win a Brow and Lash Makeover from UniQBrows in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Enter IOL's #MyHeart compeition and stand a chance to win a Brow and Lash Makeover from UniQBrows to the value of R2000 for you or a loved one. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. One of our fabulous prizes is a Brow and Lash Makeover from UniQBrows to the value of R2,000. UniQBrows, masters of brow and lash design, will be giving away a Brow and Lash Make-over which includes:

a lash lift

a lash design and thread

brow henna tint

UniQ by Unaiza signature brow & lash serum

BrowFx Designer eyebrow pencil

What started as a part-time idea delving into the life of brows, soon turned into a thriving empire for brow, lash and beauty expert Unaiza Suliman.\

Known as South Africa’s very own Brow Queen, Unaiza has been shaping and changing lives for over a decade - one brow at a time. Her unique brow phenomenon has taken flight, with celebrity clients lining up to out-arch each other, on the quest for the perfect brow.

Not everyone is born with perfectly-manicured brows, there’s a science to keeping them selfie-ready. Half a million brows later, Unaiza has spent years perfecting global trends and techniques and at UniQBrows they use a patented formula that uniquely measures your brow shape for your face shape: each brow should have a start, arch and end point suited to your face frame. This is why no two people should have the same brow shape.

Gone are the days of drawing on brows, plucking or tweezing. Brow shaping is an art form, it is a science; one which they have perfected

over the past decade.

Follow them on Instagram @uniqbrowsbyunaiza. Email: [email protected]

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition: