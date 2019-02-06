Win a Buchulife Hamper with Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals when you enter our #My Heart Competition.
In the month of love, our thoughts automatically turn to those nearest and dearest to us, and how we can spoil them on Valentine's Day, or any other special day. But what if you spoiled yourself a bit too?

If it sounds too selfish of you to put yourself first, do it for those who depend on you, says Rakhi Beekrum, a psychologist, marital therapist and mental health blogger in Durban North.

"By not putting yourself first, not loving yourself enough and not being compassionate towards yourself, you risk your health - both physically and mentally," Beekrum says.

"Think of the little ways you can love yourself. We can’t always plan extravagant holidays, but if we do something small for ourselves every day, we feel fulfilled. This might mean enjoying a cup of tea uninterrupted or taking a long bath without having to rush out to attend to something for someone else."

Self-care does not only mean trips to the spa and solo dinner dates, but it also means taking care of your body . Buchu boasts some exceptional healing properties for a range of ailments. It’s perfect for everyday use, its benefits are endless and it yields no side effects.

Buchu, a fynbos species which forms part of the Cape Floral Kingdom, is an active ingredient in all product ranges produced by CapeKingdom Nutraceuticals. Buchu’s 3 main uses are as an anti-inflammatory, an antiseptic and the treatment of hypertension.

Developed by Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals, Buchu oil is extracted in a patented process that is 100% natural and organic. The leaves are handpicked and the raw organic material processed immediately – what results is an organic, safe and highly effective product.

Prize details:
  • 5 x Buchulife Herbal Water Natural
  • 5 x Buchulife Herbal Water Cranberry
  • 5 x Buchulife Herbal Water Lime
  • 5 x Buchulife Herbal Water Blackcurrant
  • 1 x Buchulife UTI Relief Capsules
  • 1 x Buchulife Joint Health Capsules
  • 1 x Buchulife First Aid Gel 40g
  • 1 x Buchulife Derm-Active Cream

How to enter:

Tell us why our love your pet - or a person in your life. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes a Buchulife Hamper with Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals, and be entered into the grand prize draw.

So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.

TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too. 

The competition runs from February 1 to 28.

Winners will be notified by March 1.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.

The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.

