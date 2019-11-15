Win a BWT Penguin 2.7 Litre Water Filter Jug









Win a BWT Penguin 2.7 Litre Water Filter Jug. IOL Lifestyle and H2O International are giving away 5 BWT Penguin 2.7 Litre Water Filter Jugs valued at R499 each. Did you know that a lengthy article published by the Barista Institute puts magnesium at the top of the list of important water-soluble minerals for brewing the best coffee? When you get a cup of bitter coffee, we often think there’s something wrong with the brewing process. Actually, it’s more likely that the water has spoilt the taste. That shouldn’t be surprising – a cup of coffee is 98% water after all, and water is the key extraction medium for the 800-plus aromatic components from your coffee beans. The international Barista Institute says that “it definitely pays” to check your water quality and “even manipulate your water a bit to achieve a more balanced cup of coffee”. Sadly, our tap water contains as many as 750 different chemicals, of which only a fraction is checked during routine analytical programmes. Unfortunately, the processes and pipes that our water goes through before coming out of our taps has a marked effect on its taste and smell.

Purifying your water isn’t enough. Distilled water / RO Water “doesn’t have any taste”, says Bob Mahler, Soil Science and Water Quality professor at the University of Idaho.

This is why many of us prefer the taste of bottled water – companies that sell bottled water will put in calcium, magnesium or maybe a little bit of salt to improve taste. This is because magnesium is a flavour carrier. Adding magnesium to water allows for the development of even the most subtle flavours – in your coffee and in your food!

Now, thanks to H2O’s new BWT’s Magnesium Mineralized Water Filters, you can get the perfect cup of coffee every time.

To stand a chance to win a BWT Penguin 2.7 Litre Water Filter Jug complete the entry form below:

