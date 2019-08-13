Imagine hearing the commentator shouting this at a live Premier League game! Imagine the euphoria and celebrations with friends and strangers alike, as your favourite football team wins the game.





This dream could become a reality for a few lucky Cadbury fans, with the “Cadbury FC, Taste the Action” competition.





Cadbury is excited to be partnering with the top level of the English Football league system - the Premier League to offer our loyal fans the experience of a lifetime.





The competition kicks off on the 01st of August and ends on the 30th of September 2019 and consumers can stand a chance to win one of three grand prizes, each consisting of a trip for two, to watch a Premier League game live in the UK! What’s more, consumers can stand a chance to win weekly instant prizes too.

To enter, simply buy any two of your favourite participating Cadbury chocolate bars*, dial *120*101112#, enter the unique code that can be found inside the pack and follow the prompts! It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. USSD costs 20c per 20 seconds. T’s and C’s apply**.