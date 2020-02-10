This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.
One of the prizes up for grabs this year is a mixed case of Rhino Tears Wine, which includes six bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and six bottles of Red Blend. What a combination: Great wine and creating awareness around a good cause.
Founder of Rhino Tears John Hooper
launched the brand in 2014 out of a desire to contribute to the preservation of a creature that is close to his heart. R15 from every bottle sold is donated to the SANParks Honorary Rangers. The money raised has helped them fund and operate some of the most successful anti-poaching efforts in the country to date.
“Through the sales of their red blend and Sauvignon Blanc, Rhino Tears has raised an astonishing R2-million in support of the SANParks Honorary Rangers. However, successful anti-poaching interventions do not come cheap, and continued funding is essential to help them keep up their good work,” says Hooper.
The SANParks Honorary Rangers now include more than 1 300 volunteers who assist in the provision of the manpower, technology and equipment needed for SANPark’s anti-poaching efforts. This includes supporting the K9 Project Watchdog, which sees specially trained tracking dogs deployed to sniff out poachers.
“Rhino Tears isn’t about making money, it’s about creating change and giving people the chance to get involved with something important,” says Hooper. “The beauty lies in the fact that our customers can enjoy a great glass of wine, while knowing that they’ve contributed to a good cause.
"The funds raised are used to train rangers on the frontline of anti-poaching interventions and purchase gear that allows the them to survive in the bush for long periods, while tracking poachers,” says Hooper.