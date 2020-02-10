Win a case of Rhino Tears Wine in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Founder of Rhino Tears John Hooper launched the brand in 2014 out of a desire to contribute to the preservation of a creature that is close to his heart. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.

One of the prizes up for grabs this year is a mixed case of Rhino Tears Wine, which includes six bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and six bottles of Red Blend. What a combination: Great wine and creating awareness around a good cause.

“Through the sales of their red blend and Sauvignon Blanc, Rhino Tears has raised an astonishing R2-million in support of the SANParks Honorary Rangers. However, successful anti-poaching interventions do not come cheap, and continued funding is essential to help them keep up their good work,” says Hooper.





The SANParks Honorary Rangers now include more than 1 300 volunteers who assist in the provision of the manpower, technology and equipment needed for SANPark’s anti-poaching efforts. This includes supporting the K9 Project Watchdog, which sees specially trained tracking dogs deployed to sniff out poachers.





“Rhino Tears isn’t about making money, it’s about creating change and giving people the chance to get involved with something important,” says Hooper. “The beauty lies in the fact that our customers can enjoy a great glass of wine, while knowing that they’ve contributed to a good cause.





"The funds raised are used to train rangers on the frontline of anti-poaching interventions and purchase gear that allows the them to survive in the bush for long periods, while tracking poachers,” says Hooper.





How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram. Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6. Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry. Competition Rules: Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages.

The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash.

The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged.

The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.











