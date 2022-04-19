Win a case of The Power of Love Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Situated in the folds of the picturesque town of Franschhoek, independent wine producer Black Elephant Vintners is back at it with the launch of their latest Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Power of Love. Power of Love is more than just a wine. The fruit for The Power of Love Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 was selected from a single vineyard on a north-west facing slope growing on LPV Farm, the home of Black Elephant Vintners, in beautiful decomposed Table Mountain sandstone.

Made with Cabernet Sauvignon grapes only and matured in stainless steel for 22 months, avid wine drinkers can expect dark fruit aromas of blackcurrant, blackberry and plum with notes of dried herbs, green bell pepper and tobacco. Power of Love Cabernet Sauvignon has a medium to full bodied mouthfeel with dense ripe tannins and lingering flavours of liquorice. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace” ~ Jimi Hendrix

Managing Director at Black Elephant Vintners Kevin Swart, said: “The inspiration behind the name ‘Power of Love Cabernet Sauvignon’ came amidst all the turmoil the world finds itself in at the moment and having come through a 2-year Covid-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement, and all the Gender Equality issues that seem to create polarising and isolation views on people, races and culture. “We believe that we are one as a human race and look past highlighting specific groups that prevent us from experiencing all which Earth has to offer. “Music is a very strong theme in our philosophy and the quote from Jimi Hendrix seems more appropriate now than ever,” he said.

Dubbed the rebel winemakers, Black Elephant Vintners strive to demystify wines to all enthusiasts and offer wine experiences without the pomp and ceremony commonly associated with the industry. To this end, Kevin and Jacques Wentzel have introduced fun into serious winemaking whilst capturing the taste and terroir of the Franschhoek valley in their wines. The diverse Black Elephant Vintners brand portfolio enables them to provide a range of wines with unique physical characteristics that appeal to different desires, tastes and occasions.

It is their firm intent to ensure that its wines and brands are exciting, premium and distinctive at all times! WIN! WIN! WIN! One lucking IOL reader stands a chance of winning a case of The Power of Love Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

The competition is open to readers 18 and older Competition ends Sunday, April 24, 2022 Enter below: