Win a 'Charlie's Angels' hamper









This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in "Charlie's Angels" in theatres on Nov. 14. Picture: AP IOL Entertainment and Sony Pictures have two "Charlie’s Angels" hampers up for grabs. Each hamper is valued at R1000 and consists of a travel bag, adaptor, watch, bag charm, mirror, cosmetic bag and earbud. The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who are the next generation of fearless "Charlie’s Angels". Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart star as the Bosleys, Charlie Townsend's assistants, while Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo appear in supporting roles.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

"Charlie's Angels" have always provided security and investigative skills to private clients. Now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally with the smartest and most highly-trained women from all over the globe — multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys, completing the toughest missions around the world.

When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect people.

Development of the film began in September 2015 when Sony Pictures opted to reboot the franchise following the cancellation of the 2011 television reboot. The following months, Banks joined the project as director, producer, and writer. Principal photography began in September 2018 and took place in Germany and Turkey.

Following the end of filming, Banks revealed that the film was not a reboot but a continuation of the franchise story. Drew Barrymore, who starred in and produced the previous films, was later announced as an executive producer.

The movie releases on Friday, November 14.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway



