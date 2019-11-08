IOL Entertainment and Sony Pictures have two "Charlie’s Angels" hampers up for grabs.
Each hamper is valued at R1000 and consists of a travel bag, adaptor, watch, bag charm, mirror, cosmetic bag and earbud.
The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who are the next generation of fearless "Charlie’s Angels".
Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart star as the Bosleys, Charlie Townsend's assistants, while Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo appear in supporting roles.