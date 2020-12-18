Win a coffee hamper from Starbucks

By the 15 th of December, Cape Town will be home to six Starbucks stores dotted all over the Mother City and Stellenbosch.

From Canal Walk to Cavendish, Tyger Valley to Stellenbosch, the V&A Waterfront to Camps Bay, Capetonians and tourists alike will be carrying the merry throughout the festive season with a range of specially crafted holiday beverages, colour-changing cups and festive goodwill.

Starbucks coffee is 99% ethically sourced and accredited by Conservation International under the C.A.F.E. Practices programme. The coffee, which is organised into three roast profiles – Starbucks® Blonde Roast, medium roast and dark roast – is sourced from coffee farmers in countries spanning the globe. Our coffee buyers personally travel to coffee farms in Latin America, Africa and Asia to select high quality beans. And our master roasters bring out the balance and rich flavor of the beans through the signature Starbucks Roast,” says Teddy Nzama, Starbucks 2019 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Barista Champion.

Not-to-be-missed favourite festive flavours on Starbucks’ menu throughout the holiday season include an indulgent selection of festive beverages spanning across flavours of gingerbread and toffee nut along with Starbucks’ core range of espresso, crème and coffee based frappuccinos and refreshing iced teas.

The Starbucks stores, each with its own unique design, can be found in these iconic and convenient locations: Canal Walk, Cavendish Square, Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Checkers FreshX in Stellenbosch, Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre at the V&A Waterfront and Camps Bay.