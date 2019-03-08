Win a copy of Every Parent’s Nightmare - a Practical Guide for Dealing with Child Abuse

Every Parent’s Nightmare - a Practical Guide for Dealing with Child Abuse - written by Bruna Dessena, an internationally recognised Advanced Life Support paramedic and anti-child abuse activist for more than 25 years, with a Diploma in Child Psychology.



In Every Parent’s Nightmare of which the second edition is currently available, Dessena answers all the questions parents might have about child abuse.

In the Book, she addresses the physical and emotional signs of abuse and the children most at risk of being abused; how paedophiles groom children and the different types of abuse; as well as covers the legal aspects – i.e. what should be done when you find out, how you can best support the child emotionally, and what happens in a court of law.





The “Sexual Offences Act” and the “Children’s Act” is also included in the book, to empower parents and care-givers to know the child’s rights and what can be expected from the legal system in South Africa.





This edition of the Book also introduces new chapters on internet predators, cyber-bullying , and more information on different types of abuse, such as “familial abuse”.





