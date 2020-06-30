Win a Cremora Liquid Creamer hamper

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IOL Lifestyle and Nestlé are giving away five Cremora Liquid Creamer hampers. The hamper includes a Nestlé Cremora Liquid Creamer vanilla & hazelnut flavour, Nescafé Classic 100g, a branded mug and a pack of rusks. Nestlé South Africa has added an innovative indulgent liquid creamer to its Nestlé Cremorarange just in time for the winter season. The product was launched digitally at a press event hosted by South African entertainment doyenne, Thembi Seete, who partnered with the brand to unveil this new category expansion of the Nestlé flagship brand. The experience kicked off with a curated product demo and entertainment headlined by South African R&B musician, Langa Mavuso, who entertained the audience with his soulful sounds and debut online performance of his newest single, "Love Lost".

“As a coffee lover I was excited to partner with the Nestlé Cremorabrand in launching this exciting innovation, as it fully delivers on my expectation of a frothy, rich and indulgent coffee experience and I believe it will be well received by many South African households looking for a bespoke flavoursome and personalized homemade coffee or cappuccino experiences. I love that its proudly made in South Africa” added Thembi Seete.

The Nestlé Cremora Liquid Creamer is available in a 250ml pack, each pack offers 12 servings of 20ml per serving and retails from the recommended selling price of R17,99 at your local store including Checkers/Shoprite, Pick n’ Pay, and Spar. Both the tetra pack and the lid are fully recyclable.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway