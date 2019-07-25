Win a dinner for to at Lanser's on Main in Bryanston. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Lanser’s on Main are giving away a 3-course dinner for two at this top 3 Trip Advisor restaurant in Bryanston.

If you like the sound of classic French and Italian cooking – dishes that are best described as hearty, home-style cooking with a tasty twist – then you’ll love the food at Lanser’s on Main.





Situated in Bryanston, the Specials Menu changes every few days – ensuring an ever varying selection of outstanding dishes that are talked about long after the plates have been cleared.





This is rustic food with flavour and depth and it’s lovingly prepared by the renowned Chef Lanser Fourie. This heartier warmer type of cooking is a great way to stave off the winter cold and Fourie’s recommendations include their classic French Steak Tartare for starters.





For mains it’s difficult to beat beautiful honey-glazed pork with grandma’s roast potatoes and veggies. Round that off with a dessert of chocolate fondant or crème brulee and you have a fabulous winter menu.





Other popular dishes include the Tomato Tart, Fresh mussels, Tilapia, and Porcini Risotto .

There’s a wine that pairs perfectly with every meal on the menu.





When it comes to ambiance – Fourie and his team are all about relationships and their easy, warm and inviting manner will make you feel as if you’ve come home when you walk through their doors.





