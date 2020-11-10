Win a Durbanville Hills Wine Estate premium wines hamper & Swiss Cougar Stereo Headphones

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a Durbanville Hills Wine Estate premium wines hamper and Swiss Cougar Stereo Headphones worth R1 500.

Distell will be bringing the party into your home from a magnificent Cape wineland setting on Saturday 14 and 21 November – the dates of the free-to-air E-stream shows that are fast becoming a monthly calendar highlight for lovers of house, hip hop and the amapiano music genres.

On Saturday, 21 November it’s time to head out to the Durbanville Hills vineyards where the music starts at midday at the Durbanville Hills Wine Estate.

With a line-up of DJ’s that includes Jason Spikes, and the cool house grooves of DJ TP Nala PISCE behind the decks, and MC Tyrone Paulsen from popular local radio station Heart FM behind the microphone, this is set to be a concert to remember – and for those who love the idea of getting down to the music in a vineyard setting on a perfect summer day, it’s essential to book beforehand as space is limited – and everyone is advised to please take care to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Durbanville Hills concert can be viewed on the Distell E-Stream Facebook page from 12pm onwards on 21 November. Entry is free.