Win a festive toy hamper from Hasbro

We're thrilled to announce an exciting giveaway where you could be the lucky winner of an incredible toy hamper from Hasbro!

Immerse yourself in a world of laughter and creativity with an assortment of top-notch toys that promise endless fun for all ages. From classic favourites to the latest innovations, this hamper is a treasure trove of excitement.

From the new app-enabled Twister Air to motorised Nerf blasters, creative Play-Doh playsets to Peppa Pig fun, three-mode Transformers figures and classic games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don't miss out on the chance to bring the magic of Hasbro into your home—participate now and let the playful festivities begin!