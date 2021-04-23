Win a Flowstone Gin hamper worth R2 000

The Cradle of Humankind, located an hour from the hustle and bustle of the City of Gold, is where our story begins.

For all of us. Fossils from the earliest of life forms lie within the soil of this land proving that we are all African – bringing together races and cultures to this stretch of land.

It is also the home of a unique, African craft gin that takes its name from the rock formation that defines the area, Flowstone. Drawing its flavours from the rich palette of indigenous bushveld botanicals, Flowstone’s unique gins were crafted to capture the essence of this African wilderness.

Each gin is intrinsically linked to The Cradle. The bushwillow family produces beautiful, winged seed pods, large enough to comfortably fill an adult’s cupped hand. The fruit in the Flowstone Bushwillow Gin results in a full-flavoured sip with unusual and seductive woody, earthy notes.

The iconic fruit of Africa, marula has been enjoyed by man and elephants alike over the millennia. The Flowstone Marula Gin delivers a luscious Marula bouquet that primes the palate for the soft tang that floods the mouth.

As its colours change from speckled green to a distinctive swirling orange, the wild cucumber’s vibrant but subtle flavours of green melon and kiwi emerge. The Flowstone Wild Cucumber Gin is smooth and refreshing, the perfect every-day sipper.

The snuffbox tree gets its name from its small dark fruit which used to be hollowed out to store snuff in. Quite unlike anything you have ever tasted, Flowstone Snuffbox Gin is released in individually numbered batches of 1 000 bottles at the start of each summer as the fruit matures.

WIN! WIN! WNI!

Now you can win your very own Flowstone Gin range set, complete with all four craft gins - Marula, Bushwillow, Snuffbox and Wild Cucumber, a full set of gin mini’s, garnish and a branded Flowstone glass worth R2 000.

Please note:

Entries only open to persons over the age of 18

Entries are only open to those residing in South Africa

Competition closes Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Enter below: