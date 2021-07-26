Win a Fossil watch from Watch Republic
Share this article:
Win either a Fossil Men's Machine Black Stainless Steel Watch or a Fossil Women's Riley Rose Gold Round Stainless Steel Watch.
Watch Republic, owned by Fossil Group South Africa, is the ultimate shopping destination for exquisite, classic, and beautifully crafted timepieces, with a wide range of designer, watch brands and styles.
Housing designer watch brands like Fossil, Armani Exchange, BMW, DKNY, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Puma and Skagen.
Fossil is inspired by creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible for him and her.
Fossil offers a wide range of traditional watches to smartwatches, bags, wallets, jewelry and gifts to complement every style, and fit every lifestyle—for all the moments that make you, you.
Fossil Men's Machine Black Stainless Steel Watch
Masculine black-on-black, The industrial-inspired Machine watch will add a fresh, modern touch to your casual look. This Machine watch also features a three hand movement on a stainless steel bracelet.
Fossil Women's Riley Rose Gold Round Stainless Steel Watch
The signature Riley style Fossil Watch with a 45-stone topring, features a rose gold-tone finish and a textured rose dial. This Riley watch also features a multifunction movement.
To enter complete the form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway