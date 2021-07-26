Win a Fossil watch from Watch Republic

Watch Republic , owned by Fossil Group South Africa, is the ultimate shopping destination for exquisite, classic, and beautifully crafted timepieces, with a wide range of designer, watch brands and styles.

Housing designer watch brands like Fossil, Armani Exchange, BMW, DKNY, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Puma and Skagen.

Fossil is inspired by creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible for him and her.

Fossil offers a wide range of traditional watches to smartwatches, bags, wallets, jewelry and gifts to complement every style, and fit every lifestyle—for all the moments that make you, you.