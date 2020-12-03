Win a hamper from Bernini, the natural sparkling grape Frizzantè

Bernini, the natural sparkling grape Frizzantè that embodies a spontaneous, exuberant zest for life has a new addition to its range - the Bernini 440ml CAN.

Bernini is giving away 2 x packs of Bernini and a Fendi makeup set.

Bernini is South Africa's favourite frizzante drink for women with style, confidence and glam. The Glow Getters who sparkle their way through life enjoying every golden moment and carrying it off with sophistication and style.

Bernini girls are known as ‘Glow Getters’ because they know how to #GlowUpOnYourWayUp.

Bernini is currently available in Blush, Classic, Ruby Berry and a delicious new flavour - Amber and ‘she’ is set to be the hottest trend in the summer of 2020. The Bernini 440ml CAN is available at R99.95