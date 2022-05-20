Win a hamper from Cape Town Gin & Spirits Company

Cape Town Gin made a splash in the conservation world when it announced its partnership with The Boucher Legacy in October 2021. They are proud to share that a total of R60,000 has been raised through the sales of their Cape Town Black Rhino Gin which will be donated to the NGO.

Story continues below Advertisement

Established in 2015 by Craig van der Venter, The Cape Town Gin & Spirits Company has since become a firm favourite with gin lovers in South Africa and beyond. Their Cape Town range of gins do not only reflect truly South African flavours, they also give back by working closely with organisations such as the Boucher Legacy, PinkDrive and Men's Foundation. Adding to their already established range of gins (Cape Town Classic Dry Gin, Cape Town The Pink Lady Gin and Cape Town Rooibos Red Gin), the Cape Town Black Rhino Gin hit shelves last year with a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold going to The Boucher Legacy to help them in the fight to protect Africa’s endangered mammals. Managing director, Craig van der Venter says, “The money raised will go towards the NGO’s mission to preserve South Africa’s wildlife and natural treasures, in particular, the rhino, pangolin and African Wild Dog.”

Story continues below Advertisement

According to research conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), poachers kill as many as 2.7 million African pangolins every year, while African Wild Dog populations continue to plummet due to the loss of their habitat and threats from farmers who fear for their livestock. Though the pandemic may have slowed down poaching, with the opening of borders and ease of travel, activity has escalated. For the first time since 2017, rhinos killed by poachers has climbed. According to the Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Department, a total of 451 rhinos were poached in South Africa last year. As humans and citizens of the world, it is up to us to save our endangered wildlife, for the sake of our planet and future generations. “Working on a three-pillar approach: prosecution, conservation and education, The Boucher Legacy hope to one day stop this unnecessary loss of life,” explains van der Venter. “And we’re honoured to be a part of this continued vision.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Through donations like those from The Cape Town Gin & Spirits Company, the conservation organisation is working to collar all African Wild Dog packs in the Greater Kruger National Park, as well as the ongoing rehabilitation of pangolins, working to develop high tech tracking monitoring for endangered mammals, and the continuous monitoring and protection of rhinos as a key species. “From the beginning, we aspired to create with heart and bottle with passion and continue to hope that we can make some small contribution towards a legacy,” says van der Venter. Infused with Renosterbos (rhino bush) and Buchu, the Cape Town Black Rhino Gin has a unique olive-green colour, with citrus, pepper, and liquorice notes. Best enjoyed with peppercorns and a slice of lime.

Story continues below Advertisement