Win a hamper from Fusion Laboratories worth R850

One lucky winner stands a chance of winning a hamper valued at R886, compliments of IOL and Fusion Laboratories. The hamper includes one of each of the below products: Trichotin Hair Regenesis Luxurious hair is a reflection of a healthy and vibrant body. Like your body, your hair needs quality nutrients to revitalise and maintain it in peak condition. Trichotin Hair Regenesis, with anti-ageing properties, has been specifically formulated to supply the essential nutrients required for healthier hair and skin, while promoting overall well-being.

Benefits include:

Reduces hair loss

Stimulates stronger, healthier hair growth

Improves skin clarity

Trichotin DHT Inhibitor

Trichotin DHT Inhibitor has been prepared with the express purpose of combating the effects of androgenic alopecia (male pattern hair loss).

This proven product combines the efficacy of a complete hair maintenance system into a single bedtime tablet that provides the body with the vital nutrients and herbal extracts necessary to lower the levels of DHT, thereby preventing follicle damage and stimulating hair growth.

Trichotin DHT Inhibitor does the following:

Prevents hair loss

Stimulates hair growth

Promotes prostate health

Supports a healthy libido

Fusion Laboratories is a premier nutritional and lifestyle company that is constantly expanding the frontiers of nutritional technology by researching and manufacturing innovative high-end multi-nutrients.

The Fusion Labs approach promotes peak health by combining the finest selected and assayed ingredients, utilising leading edge technologies. We consistently provide a scintillating customer experience via our superior quality high performance products.

www.fusionlabsonline.com

Competition closes April 4.

Enter the competition below:

