Win a hamper from Harvest Table, specially-formulated nutrition for athletes
Share this article:
The hamper is vallued at R1200 and includes a whey protein and a sports shake.
The Power Protein Shake is based on the powerful combination of grass-fed wheyconcentrate, collagen and l-glutamine which not only builds muscle but also looks after the gut.
Athletes for many years have used whey protein to build muscle. Many whey proteins on the market are over-processed and can be damaging to the digestive system leading to ulcers and discomfort. A good quality grass-fed whey is much gentler on the system.
But why have athletes only focused on muscle building when joint maintenance is equally important? By adding collagen into your routine, you can now not only build muscle but look after your joints and ligaments to prevent injury.
Harvest Table Power Protein Shake is lightly flavoured with pure chocolate and sweetened with our Lean Suga. It also contains MCT oil powder from coconut source which gives your body energy when you need it most as well as Magnesium to support muscle function.
Whey protein is a premium source of protein. It is rapidly digested by the body allowing fast absorption of its nutritional benefits into the blood stream and muscles. Harvest Table’s whey concentrate is sourced from grass-fed cattle raised in the clean pastures of New Zealand.
Whey Concentrate is the best and least processed form of whey protein because it contains low levels of fat and cholesterol, and higher levels of bioactive compounds in the form of lactose. Because it’s minimally processed, it retains the health-promoting nutrients that are found naturally in whey. You may even find that whey protein concentrate has a more satisfying flavour than other types of whey protein, which is due to its lactose and fat content.
Find more information here.
To enter complete the competition form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway