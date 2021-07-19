Win a hamper from Harvest Table, specially-formulated nutrition for athletes

The Power Protein Shake is based on the powerful combination of grass-fed wheyconcentrate, collagen and l-glutamine which not only builds muscle but also looks after the gut.

Athletes for many years have used whey protein to build muscle. Many whey proteins on the market are over-processed and can be damaging to the digestive system leading to ulcers and discomfort. A good quality grass-fed whey is much gentler on the system.

But why have athletes only focused on muscle building when joint maintenance is equally important? By adding collagen into your routine, you can now not only build muscle but look after your joints and ligaments to prevent injury.

Harvest Table Power Protein Shake is lightly flavoured with pure chocolate and sweetened with our Lean Suga. It also contains MCT oil powder from coconut source which gives your body energy when you need it most as well as Magnesium to support muscle function.