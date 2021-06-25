Win a hamper from Sugarbird Gin

The Cape Sugarbird, synonymous with the Protea, is one of six bird species that occurs only in ‘fynbos’. Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Gin takes its name from this iconic bird, and important distinguishing elements of its taste profile, from ‘fynbos’.

The hamper includes: 3 x 750ml bottles of Sugarbird Gin

1 x 750ml bottle of Sugarbird XO Brandy

1 x Sugarbird and Friends innovative Brandy Box This symbolic gin has won for its creators the prodigious status of Winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Premium Gin in South Africa. Sugarbird’s goal was to augment the traditional gin ingredients (Juniper, Grains of Paradise, Coriander, Angelica, Cardamon, etc.) with these unique, flavourful, and diverse “fynbos” plant species, bringing something special to the gin, creating a gin with a perfect balance between floral and citrus notes.

As a result, juniper took rather a back seat. The most distinctive fynbos hero is Agathosma betulina (from the Buchu group of ‘fynbos’), the leaves of which are carefully harvested at a particular time of year, to ensure the minty camphor freshness that juniper normally brings. The company has, also just launched a rare 14-year-old pure potstill Brandy that is trickle-filtered through honeybush and other Cape botanicals. In the process of researching and determining industry leaders, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards experts took into account not only the impeccable quality of Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Gin products, but also an unconventional approach to business organization.