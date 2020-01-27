Win a hamper from Wixworth gin worth R2 000









Win a hamper of Wixworth gin IOL Lifestyle and Wixworth gin are giving away a hamper of 1 x boules set, 1 x bottle of Wixworth gin with a glass, and 1 x set of 4 branded, crystal glasses. The Wixworth guide to being a classic in the new decade: Standing out from the crowd in the third decade of the 21 st century is sure to be incredibly challenging. Life as we know it is disrupted by technology, populism, and climate change. Machine learning is rendering professions redundant and modern cultures are defined by social media trends, fake news, and celebs. As we enter this new decade, we wish to inspire people to stay true to their roots and simply be themselves.

The legends of today – the most successful who are affectionately known as GOATs (the greatest of all time) – are not only revered because of what they have achieved, but also for the way they have risen to the top. Steve Jobs, Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, Caster Semenya et al blazed their own trails – often against all odds – in pursuit of their dreams.

What exactly is a ‘classic’?

A classic is something or someone of a particular style, of lasting worth, and has a timeless quality. Being classic is about having originality at the heart and doing things your way. It doesn’t mean you need to be the master of your craft or achieve legendary status. Just being who you are and living the life the way you want, is what makes you classic.

Be different but stay true to yourself

Wixworth Gin is a brand with distinction. It was originally created by exploring various recipes for a classic dry gin. We married renosterbos with a formula that has been around for centuries to create a classic dry gin and a recipe that we could call our own.

For every bottle of Wixworth gin sold, a percentage goes to stoprhinopoaching.com to support rhino conservation

So, in 2020 and beyond, embrace your learnings, be inspired by the world around you, and ensure you’re able to say, “I faced it all, I stood tall, and did it my way” like a true classic.

#BeAClassic #Originallycreated #wixworthgin

To enter the competition complete the entry form below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway