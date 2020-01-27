Win a hamper of Canderel Granola. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Canderel are giving away 2 hampers of Canderel product hamper worth R500 each. Everybody knows Canderel for its range of sweeteners, but many have yet to discover its delicious range of chocolates – and now Granola too!

Canderel’s new range of healthy Granola products boasts zero added sugars. Ideal for breakfasts, desserts, baking or even as a tasty snack, Canderel Granola is packed with goodness, allowing you to indulge while caring for your health. In addition to being lower in calories and carbohydrates, the range is also high in fibre, low in sodium and vegan friendly – a quality product that is healthy and delicious.

Canderel Granola is available in three delicious flavours:

Canderel Granola Original - The best quality oats, baked to perfection, with a sweet and pleasant taste.

Canderel Granola Four Seeds - Oats enhanced with a selection of healthy and delicious seeds. From the nuttiness of chia seeds, the crispness of linseeds, the earthiness of pumpkin seeds and the crunchiness of sunflower seeds – it’s a perfect combination of taste and flavour.

Canderel Granola Nuts & Seeds - A combination of oats, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, enhanced with the flavours of natural flaked almonds and cashew nuts. Enjoy the sweetness of Canderel, together with the nutritional value of nuts and seeds.

The range comes in both a 500g pack and a handy 4 x 40g strip pack to have at home and on the go.



