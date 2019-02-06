A study of 2 000 people found that the scent of a house is the biggest contributor to making people comfortable and welcome, according to an article on Mail Online. Scent even ranked higher than "whether or not the place is cluttered and if it gives off a homely vibe". As the saying goes, your home is an extension of yourself and we often forget to take into account how we want our home to smell.

Aromatherapy has the amazing ability to turn your house into a home. According to Sacha DeVoretz from The Huffington Post, " The most important factor in choosing a scent, however, is to explore how it makes YOU feel."

There are benefits to choosing natural over synthetic fragrances. "Natural fragrances capture the true essence of the ingredient as you would experience the scent in nature."

The fragrances of Carrol Boyes's new Ethereal range of bath, body and home products are grounded in nature yet inspired by the intangible.

The new range is a natural extension of Carrol Boyes’ well-rounded portfolio of home designs and gifting lines. Intended to enhance and expand on the existing repertoire, Ethereal embodies Carrol Boyes’ signature balance of art and functionality.

From conception to production, only the highest quality imported oils were used to formulate a fragrance that would complement the Ethereal range’s artwork and design. The scent needed to incorporate elements of both light and dark while being simultaneously subtle and bold. Rich base notes of vanilla, musk and sandalwood were selected to be carefully balanced by lively top notes of jasmine, lavender and orange.

The range comprises a variety of body, bath and room products, including hand wash, hand lotion, room spray, room diffuser, fragrance sachets (to scent your drawers, linen cupboards, car or suitcase) and a luxury soap bar. All the products are made locally and are not tested on animals.

You can win a hamper of Carrol Boyes brand new Ethereal Range in IOL's #MyHeart Competition.

How to enter: