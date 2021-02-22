Win a hamper of cometics from Essence

Essence cosmetics is giving away a hamper valued at R2500.

Make up is your passion… ours too! We love make-up and we love how it makes us feel. We love self-expression, creativity and experimenting. Our products are the result of that.

Essence is committed to developing high quality, innovative and performing products. We do this with our full hearts and a lot of fun, because only what is really good is really fun!

We are proud of the performance of our products and our hearts beat pink. Pink & proud!

We believe in beauty without cruelty. In make-up without harmful ingredients.