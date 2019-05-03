IOL Lifestyle and Distillery 031 are giving away a hamper of gin valued at R2 630.
Gin is trending- has been for a while now- and Andrew Rall from Distillery 301 has been at the forefront of the gin revolution in South Africa.
His passion trumps trends however, and Distillery 031 products include a superb tonic cordial, rum (including cachaça), vodka, absinthe and some unique spirit aperitifs- all with a view to putting the country on the map in terms of carefully and beautifully crafted, award winning, spirits.
Rall distilled privately at first, acquired his commercial licenses in 2015 and has made inroads into the international market, exporting his premium 031 Vodka to countries like Sweden where vodka is entrenched in social culture.
