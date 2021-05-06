Win a hamper of Lancewood Piece o’ Cake® Cheesecake Mix

LANCEWOOD®, South Africa’s award-winning producer of cheese, yoghurt, and other dairy products, has launched the delectable new ‘Piece o’ Cake® Cheesecake Mix’ for those looking for an effortless, yet equally mouth-watering alternative to baking a traditional cheesecake.

LANCEWOOD Piece o’ Cake® is the first of its kind in South Africa when it comes to whipping up a traditional baked cheesecake. It’s unique in that it requires no additional ingredients unless of course you prefer a biscuit crust, you need no specialised baking skills or equipment, everything is pre-prepared and as the tagline says, you ‘Simply whip, bake and enjoy!’.

LANCEWOOD® has made it so easy that everyone, including the kids, can whip up a delicious baked cheesecake with minimal effort required. This new product literally is a Piece o’ Cake! LANCEWOOD® believes that cheesecake shouldn’t only be for special occasions, so they’ve made it super simple to wow your friends and family more often, to celebrate the every day.

LANCEWOOD Piece o’ Cake® Cheesecake Mix is available in two delicious flavours –Plain (typical New York-style baked cheesecake) and Caramel, retailing at a recommended selling price of R99.99.

The hamper includes:

LANCEWOOD® branded Spatula

LANCEWOOD® branded Springform pan

LANCEWOOD® branded Large Coolerbag

LANCEWOOD Piece o’ Cake™ Plain Cheesecake Mix

LANCEWOOD Piece o’ Cake™ Caramel Cheesecake Mix

2 x 200g Tennis Biscuits

2 x 100g Lurpak Butter

