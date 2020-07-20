Win a hamper of L'OR coffee capsules

L’OR Espresso’s new Origins coffee capsule range stimulates and intrigues coffee lovers throughout South Africa with the unmistakeably rich flavours of Colombia, Papua New Guinea and India. The coffee beans selected by L’OR’s master blenders are influenced by the terroir of these homelands, resulting in a taste experience of each region’s cultures and tastes: Be transported to Karnataka in southern India with its delicate blend of spice and fruit, paired with bolder flavours of caramel and cocoa.

Papua New Guinea’s highlands set the coffee flavour palate for this pronounced, fruity taste intertwined with a sweet woody aroma to entice the consumer.

Colombia’s lush landscape delivers a full-bodied espresso underpinned with a complex and tangy flavour which lingers long after the final sip.





Many turn to their morning coffee to ignite their day and prepare them for the tasks ahead. However, nowadays, due to a change in ‘normal’ living and an increase in uncertainty, many are searching for small comforts as an escape from their daily routines. L’OR Origins offers new authentic tastes and enticing aromas, from exotic locations that allow you to be ‘whisked’ away at a moment’s notice, while still giving you the chance to enjoy your morning coffee, that much needed midday coffee break, or a FaceTime coffee date with a friend.

L’OR capsules are compatible with Nespresso coffee machines*, and are available in-store at most retail outlets, and online at Pick ‘n Pay, Takealot and Makro. The RSP for a pack of 10 L’OR Origins capsules is R64.99.

* L’OR capsules are compatible with most Nespresso coffee machines. For a list of compatible machines please go to www.lorespresso.com

