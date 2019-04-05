Win a hamper of M&M’s® new peanut and hazelnut limited edition.

IOL Lifestyle and M&M’s® are giving away a hamper of limited edition peanut and hazelnut M&M’s® worth R400.



M&M’s® the global no 1 chocolate has introduced the M&M’s® Peanut and Hazelnut limited edition for the first time in South Africa and now you can stand a chance to win one of four yummy M& M’s hampers valued at R400 each.





Each hamper includes a cell phone tripod stand and heavenly M&M’s® Peanut and Hazelnut limited edition product.





So, whether you are a fan of peanuts, hazelnuts, or both, don’t miss out on the delicious colourful buttoned-shaped peanut and hazelnut coated in milk chocolate variant, which is on shelves at all major retail stores nationwide, while stocks last.





For more information on the latest addition to our range, visit the M&M’s® South Africa on Facebook and mms_southafrica on Instagram.





To enter the competition and enjoy chocolate heaven complete the entry form below: