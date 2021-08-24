Win a hamper of Pure Royal hair care products
For the past Fifteen years, CEO Joe Khumalo and his team of experts have been working together to understand the root cause of hair, scalp and skin damage and discover its prevention.
Pure Royal is a superior quality product range with an aspirational consumer status that rides on the back of extensive experience within the industry. It helps repair and prevent your unique hair and scalp damage.
Their vision is to supply quality hair care products to the African consumer by providing the safest and most effective hair care products to consumers through constant innovation and enabling people of colour to embrace their beautiful hair.
The hamper includes:
- Pure Royal Olive oil moisturiser
- Pure Royal Hair Mayonnaise
- Pure Royal Anti itch treatment spray
- Pure Royal Jamaican Castor oil
- Pure Royal silicone
- Pure Royal Repair N Grow
- Pure Royal Scalp stimulant
