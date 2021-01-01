Win a Heineken 0.0 #DryJanuary pack

The start of a new year always calls for self-reflection and new resolutions for the year ahead. Resolutions are often very hard to stick to because they require giving up many things we enjoy. This is especially hard after coming from a holiday period, a time filled with joy and enjoyment. To help us commit to our resolutions, Heineken® 0.0 introduced #DryJanuary. A fresh perspective on New Year’s resolutions, and a movement where you can still commit to your resolutions without giving up the things you love the most, like your favourite beer. To help make our resolutions enjoyable, Heineken® 0.0 has introduced the perfect solution for our resolutions. A limited-edition pack of its alcohol-free beer: Heineken® 0.0. The Heineken® 0.0 #DryJanuary pack has 31 units for the 31 days of January. The pack is designed like an advent calendar, created to give consumers one alcohol-Free beer per day during the month of January.

Heineken® 0.0 will make it easier to stick to your New Year’s resolutions because you won’t have to give up having a cold one after a long day at work or after a workout. You can still watch your favourite football team with your favourite beer in hand.

Heineken® 0.0 can be enjoyed whenever you want, without compromising your resolutions or commitment to a healthier lifestyle because it is made from all-natural ingredients and contains no more than 0.03% alc/vol.

