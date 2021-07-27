Win a Herbalife Collagen pack valued at R1 250
Collagen is attributed with the ability to rejuvenate our skin, strengthen our bones, and add youthful flexibility to our joints. It’s made by breaking dietary protein down into amino acids and then rebuilding them into forms of protein the body can use.
This protein is an important building block for connective tissues, bones, muscles, teeth, ligaments, tendons, and the skin. It’s essentially the ‘glue’ that holds our bodies together.
Some foods or supplements could help our bodies manufacture more of this important protein, however, more protein doesn’t automatically translate into increased collagen production.
A varied diet is important to ensure you get the correct doses of all the collagen your body needs.
A healthy, balanced diet supported by high-quality nutritional supplements is the best tonic for optimum vitality.
Herbalife Nutrition is giving away 5 Collagen Packs valued at R1 250 each.
