Win a Herbalife Nutrition hamper

2h ago

IOL Lifestyle is giving away four Herbalife Nutrition hampers worth over R1000 each.

If you consider yourself a Label Reader, Wellness Seeker or Vegan Drumbeater, you already know that getting all the nutrients your body needs can be difficult.  

With a carefully considered, high-quality protein blend of Pea, Quinoa and Flaxseed, Tri Blend Select ingredients are sourced naturally and are plant-based. 

Great tasting and deliciously creamy, it’s a versatile on-the-go protein snack that’s high in fibre and low in sugar. Plus, gluten and dairy-free.

The prize includes: 

  • 1 x 600g Tri Blend Select Protein shake mix, Banana flavor 
  • 1 x Tri Blend Insulated flask with stainless steel and bamboo with tea strainer
  • 2x Bamboo straws
  • 1 x Tri Blend Select notebook 
  • 1x scoop 
  • 1 x Tri Blend bag 

Herbalife Nutrition products are sources of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, to be used within a balanced and varied diet, as part of a healthy, active lifestyle

Enter the competition below:

