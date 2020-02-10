Win a Hill's voucher for your furry friend in IOL's #MyHeart competition









This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. It goes without saying that we have a special prize for a very special pet: a hamper from Hill's Pet Nutrition to the value of R1 000. And guess what there's an entire day dedicated to the unconditional love shared between pet and pet parent. Love Your Pet Day falls on February 20. While you don’t need just one special day to show your furry bundle of joy how much you love him or her, says pet behaviour expert Marycke Ackhurst from Hill’s Pet Nutrition: “some extended playtime here, an extra snuggle there, and perhaps a shiny new toy, goes a long way in reminding your pet how much they mean to you.” So, what are some of the ways you can celebrate your pet this Love Your Pet Day? Ackhurst has the following suggestions: * Retail therapy – Does your dog need a new leash and collar? How about a shiny new ball? Perhaps, your cat needs a new toy mouse or some catnip? Gifting your pet with something new is a great way to celebrate them.

* Look good, feel good – Nothing like a fresh hair cut to have you feeling like you can take on the world. Well, our pets like a bit of grooming every now and then too. Take your dog to the parlour; there they’ll bath him, dry him, brush him and trim his nails. While most cats won’t take as kindly to a spa day, why not give your kitty a nice, relaxing brush at home?

* Time together – One of the best ways to spend time with your dog is by playing and exercising with him. Go for a long walk, stop at the park and play some catch. Cats love playing games too; any feathery toys, scratch posts, or even a good, old box, will bring out the kitten in them and expend any pent-up energy.

* Treats for your sweets – Make your pet delicious homemade snacks using Hill’s. Click here for some great recipe ideas.

* Volunteer at your local shelter - You don’t have to have a pet to love pets. Why not celebrate Love Your Pet Day by visiting a nearby animal shelter? Spend time with the dogs and cats looking for their forever home. It will make you, and them, feel good.

For more visit Hill's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YoutTube.

How to enter the IOL #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

