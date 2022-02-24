Win a 'Horizon Forbidden West' hamper worth R1 500

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a limited-edition “Horizon Forbidden West” hamper valued at R1 500. “Horizon Forbidden West” is an action role-playing video game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A sequel to 2017's “Horizon Zero Dawn”, it is a single-player open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic version of the western US. Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world.