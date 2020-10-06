IOL Lifestyle is giving away a Hunter’s and Savanna hamper.

One reader can walk away with a pair of trendy Hunter’s sunglasses and headphones and two 6-packs of the new Hunter’s Chilled non-alcoholic cider and a pair of Savanna headphones and a peak cap, and two 6-packs of Savanna Angry Lemon to enjoy with your crew while you party at home.

The party is definitely at home on the weekend of Friday and Saturday when the much-anticipated Hunter’s Chilled Session and the Savanna Angry Lemon Party will be live-streamed on Distell’s free-to-air E-stream platform.

Win a Hunter’s and Savanna hamper. Picture: Supplied

Hunter’s Chilled will be pulling out all the stops with a line-up of DJ’s that include Cape Town’s Grand Master - DJ Ready D, House DJ Tamara Chetty, and rapper Dilo.

The line-up for Savanna Angry Lemon will see Cape Town and South Africa’s top DJs working their magic behind the decks – DJ Godfrey, DJ and radio presenter Celeste Mitchell and darling of the Cape Town club scene, DJ Shannon.