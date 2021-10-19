Win a James Bond hamper valued at R1 200

Finally, James Bond is back. IOL Lifestyle and United International Pictures have three hampers up for grabs.

The 25th film in the franchise, which marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and last outing as the British secret service agent, enjoyed an excellent opening weekend in South African cinemas, playing on 188 screens and reaching a 53.6% market share and gross box office sales of R5 137 067.

Each hamper comprises a branded pen and pencil, cap, notebook, phone wallet, umbrella and a die-cast Aston Martin keyring. Pictures: Supplied

This has given a much-needed boost to an industry that has been begging for strong Hollywood content while having been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film’s theatrical release had already been delayed on several occasions: it was first set for release in April last year, postponed until November, and then April this year, before it opened in South African cinemas on Friday, October 1, 6 years after the release of its predecessor, “Spectre”.