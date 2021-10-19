Win a James Bond hamper valued at R1 200
Finally, James Bond is back. IOL Lifestyle and United International Pictures have three hampers up for grabs.
Each hamper, valued at R1 200, comprises a branded pen and pencil, cap, notebook, phone wallet, umbrella and a die-cast Aston Martin keyring.
The 25th film in the franchise, which marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and last outing as the British secret service agent, enjoyed an excellent opening weekend in South African cinemas, playing on 188 screens and reaching a 53.6% market share and gross box office sales of R5 137 067.
This has given a much-needed boost to an industry that has been begging for strong Hollywood content while having been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film’s theatrical release had already been delayed on several occasions: it was first set for release in April last year, postponed until November, and then April this year, before it opened in South African cinemas on Friday, October 1, 6 years after the release of its predecessor, “Spectre”.
“No Time To Die” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.
In this film, Bond, who has left active service with MI6, is recruited by the CIA to find a kidnapped scientist, which leads to a showdown with a powerful adversary.
- The competition is open to all those living in South Africa
- The judges’ decision is final
- Prize is not redeemable for cash
- Competition closes October 27, 2021.
