Win a Johnnie Walker limited edition Heritage Package valued at R2999









The new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Heritage Pack pays homage to the beauty of South Africa. Picture: Supplied Acclaimed Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker have unveiled their bespoke new limited-edition Heritage Pack. The new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Heritage Pack pays homage to the beauty of South Africa with its unique packaging that displays the rarest discoveries of the Motherland and uncover the rich artistic history housed by this beautiful country. The Blue Label NOMAD series maintains the tasting notes of the bespoke Blue Label whisky that marries the rarity and quality of the prestigious brand. Created by a South African Illustrator who demonstrates a journey to the Cradle Of Humankind as the Johnnie Walker Striding Man follows the Shweshwe patterned pathway past some of the oldest and most extraordinary natural formations and the most distinctive flora and fauna in the world. The exclusive bottle imposes the enormous “Hole-in-The-Wall” tidal archway and the exquisitely rare Blue Diamond of Cullinan offset against the delicate beauty of the recently re-discovered Waterburg Copper Butterfly and the dramatically flamboyant Bird of Paradise flower.

The new limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label NOMAD retails for R2999 per bottle at select liquor outlets across the country, including Norman Goodfellows, The Bottle Shop and Whiskey Brothers to mention a few.

Follow the Johnnie Walker journey on social media platforms @johnniewalkersa on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #KeepWalking

Please note the the competition is not open to persons under the age of 18.

To stand a chance of winning a limited edition Heritage Package valued at R2999, answer the following question:

Mention one of the heritage sites that are featured on the limited-edition bottle?

Email your answer and contact details to [email protected] with Johnnie Walker in the subject line.

The competition closes Dec 27, 2019. Terms & conditions apply.

Not for persons under the age of 18.