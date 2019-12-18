Acclaimed Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker have unveiled their bespoke new limited-edition Heritage Pack.
The new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Heritage Pack pays homage to the beauty of South Africa with its unique packaging that displays the rarest discoveries of the Motherland and uncover the rich artistic history housed by this beautiful country.
The Blue Label NOMAD series maintains the tasting notes of the bespoke Blue Label whisky that marries the rarity and quality of the prestigious brand.
Created by a South African Illustrator who demonstrates a journey to the Cradle Of Humankind as the Johnnie Walker Striding Man follows the Shweshwe patterned pathway past some of the oldest and most extraordinary natural formations and the most distinctive flora and fauna in the world.
The exclusive bottle imposes the enormous “Hole-in-The-Wall” tidal archway and the exquisitely rare Blue Diamond of Cullinan offset against the delicate beauty of the recently re-discovered Waterburg Copper Butterfly and the dramatically flamboyant Bird of Paradise flower.