Win a Jungle Bars hamper

Jungle and IOL Lifestyle are giving two lucky readers a chance to win a Jungle Bars hamper worth R1 350 each. The hamper consists of the below: 2 x multipacks of Almond Berry Deluxe

2 x multipacks of Beet Berry Blast

2 x multipacks of Coco Pine

1 x Jungle branded bag

1 x Double Wall Hot And Cold 500ML Stainless Steel Water Bottle

1 x Powerbank

1x Ear phones In the fast-paced world we live in, finding the time to sit down at the table for a traditional breakfast, lunch or snack is a rare luxury. When this just isn’t possible, grabbing something easy and tasty on-the-go has become the norm. With this new normal in mind, Jungle is excited to announce the launch of its own range of nutritious and delicious cereal bars.

They are not only low in sugar (compared to competitors) and sodium, but also contain real fruit, nuts and seeds that have been built on the goodness of Jungle (more than 30% oats), making these on-the-go bars a must-have for anyone looking to indulge in something delicious with a lot less guilt.

New Jungle Cereal Bars are available in the following flavours: Almond Berry Deluxe, Beet Berry Blast and Coco Pine.

Why should you try them? The new bars contain a range of nutritional benefits, including:

HIGH IN ENERGY: To fuel your body and replenish your stores of energy.

HIGH IN FIBRE: To help with a regular digestive system.

VERY LOW IN SODIUM: Diets low in sodium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure, a disease associated with many factors.

CONTAINS 25% LESS SUGAR THAN COMPETITORS.

The new Jungle Cereal Bars are available at all leading retailers. The recommended retail price is R9.99 for a single bar to grab and go or for a tasty snack every weekday - R45.99 for a multipack of 5 bars.

The competition is open to anyone residing on South Africa

The competition ends January 21, 2021.

To stand a chance to win a Jungle Bars hamper, enter below: