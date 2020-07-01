Win a La Mouette hamper valued at R2 300

In celebration of private chef Neill Anthony joining La Mouette as its new culinary advisor, the restaurant is giving one lucky reader the chance of winning a foodie hamper to the value of R2 300. The prize consist of the following: 3 course meal for 2 people from La Mouette

Signed copy of Neill Anthony’s cookbook called Private Chef

3 Shades of Pinotage box from Deetlefs, which includes the Deetlefs White Pinotage MCC 2017, Deetlefs Pinotage 2016 and Stonecross Pinotage 2018.

Neill Anthony spent ten years in Europe, honing his skills in the professional kitchens of Gordon Ramsay, Alyn Williams, Jérôme Henry, and Marcus Wareing before returning to the Mother City in 2010.

Anthony will be overseeing the culinary operations and vision for La Mouette, who celebrated its 10th anniversary in May this year.





As a private chef, his clients include Madonna, Victoria Beckham, Elton John, and U2. His TV show "Private Chef" is syndicated by the Food Channel to 160 countries, and its third season premiered in late 2018 on DStv.

Anthony will be overseeing the culinary operations and vision for the Sea Point-based restaurant, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in May this year. He has spent the last few weeks developing new dishes, aiming to unveil a full new menu once La Mouette opens its doors again for trading after being closed due to Covid-19 for three months earlier this year.

On his appointment, Anthony said: "The classic yet produce-driven modern European style of La Mouette is a great inspiration to me. As a team, we will strive to create an incredible dining experience for our local and international guests. With a new beginning, we will face new challenges head-on and look forward to cooking some fantastic food".

The competition is open to all South African residents, 18 years or older.

