Win a LaLiga Mzansi-inspired streetwear merchandise range

LaLiga has entrenched itself more in the South African football market by launching an edgy new streetwear range inspired by the streets of Mzansi. The Spanish league has established a reputation for local activations and initiatives that resonate with the local market and it has now launched a quintessential LaLiga spottie, fashionable T-shirt, water bottle and a mug. All of these items come in a colourful African-inspired pattern, making them a relatable product for any South African LaLiga fan.

Story continues below Advertisment

Most striking in the collection is the bucket hat spottie that is much loved on the South African streets, with all items available for sale at LaLiga’s Experience store at the Fourways Mall. “We’re very excited to have produced this exciting local streetwear range especially for the South African market. “LaLiga is a global league loved all over the world, but our goal is always to bring the league closer to fans and to be relevant in local markets. What’s more typically South African, cool and sporty than a spottie?

Story continues below Advertisment

“We love the range and we hope South African football fans and those who love entertainment, fashion and fun will love it too and will proudly wear it all the way from Mamelodi to Madrid,” said Marcos Pelegrin, LaLiga’s Southern Africa managing director. The streetwear range is just one of many local activations the league’s Southern Africa office has undertaken this season. LaLiga launched the new season’s LaLiga Puma Accelerate and Adrenaline match balls with a special photoshoot with Teko Modise in his Meadowlands hometown with football visual artists, Kasi Flavour.

Story continues below Advertisment

The popular football icon and former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City star was again one of those who supported the launch of the streetwear range, along with Atletico Madrid’s Banyana superstar Thembi Kgatlana, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi and prominent local personalities such as sports broadcasters Carol Tshabalala and Julia Stuart, musician Chad Saaiman, deejay NV Funk and former Western Province rugby player Ricky Schroeder, who have all received the funky LaLiga merchandise. LaLiga has also recently become the Official League Sponsor of the fast-growing Fives Futbol franchise, popular in communities across the country for its pacy kasi style football as LaLiga looks to directly engage local football communities. Moreover, LaLiga celebrated its showstopper ElClasico fixture with a Fives Futbol media and influencer exhibition match this week, featuring the likes of Modise, Baloyi and Jerry Sikhosana at Balfour Mall this week ahead of Sunday’s epic clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Story continues below Advertisment

WIN! WIN! WIN! Independent Media and LaLiga are giving one lucky reader a chance to win a LaLiga Mzanzi-inspired streetwear hamper. To stand a chance to win SMS “LaLiga” followed by your name, surname and email address and answers to 33258.