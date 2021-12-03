Win a Le Creuset kettle from the NEW Harry Potter™ inspired collection

The new Le Creuset x Harry Potter™ Collection, launched in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, includes an enchanting mix of enamelled cast iron, stoneware, tools, and textiles each featuring designs inspired by the Wizarding World.

Sure to charm any kitchen, this whimsical assortment features an array of Le Creuset’s iconic colours and shapes adorned with accents and depictions that draw inspiration from the beloved films’ characters, Hogwarts houses, locations, and iconic dishes.

The limited-edition collection is available in selected Le Creuset boutique stores and online at www.lecreuset.co.za now.

WIN a Hogwarts™ Express Kettle