Win a Libresse self-care hamper for you and a friend

Feminine hygiene brand, Libresse, has launched its most intimate campaign, yet. The compelling initiative empowers women to explicitly share honest, cringe-worthy experiences of womanhood. From the profound diagnosis and fertility treatments, to severe menstrual cycles.

The Womb Stories series, features women of various ages and commits to nullify common myths that exist around their complexities. Libresse introduced the powerful stories on its digital pages, collaborating with the voices of ordinary women around the world.

The campaign stems from the social misinterpretations, lack of knowledge and stigma that linger around the female body. Commonly, women are deprived to speak out in confidence and unapologetically about what really happens to their organs- the effects thereof and the process it takes to overcome it. Libresse, as a personal care brand identified this as a concern and set out to drive these important dialogues.

It distinguished itself in an audacious manner, outlining and showcasing the gruesome nature to which the uterus and womb experience change.

The campaign has further launched Womb Table, a video segment that will gather doctors and experts, Dr Sindi Van Zyl, Dr Boitumelo Makaulule and Dr Chriselda Kananda to further discuss some of the issues that resonate with South African women.